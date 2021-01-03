U.S. Air Force Col. Melissa Dooley, the 35th Medical Group commander, answers a question from the crowd during the Women in Leadership Panel at Misawa Air Base, Japan, March 1, 2021. This panel kicked off Women’s History Month by spreading awareness and celebrating women who made history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2021 03:11
|Photo ID:
|6570002
|VIRIN:
|210301-F-MI946-1341
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women in Leadership Panel [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT