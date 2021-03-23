Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    68C Practical Nursing Specialist student PV2 Ariel Muraira, assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, 32nd Medical Brigade, MEDCoE, is assisting the Brooke Army Medical Center by administing the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient. Along with other 68C nursing students, PV2 Muraira completed Phase 1 of her Advanced Individual Training and is assisting BAMC while awaiting to complete Phase II of her training at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, TX.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 17:25
    VIRIN: 210323-A-WK488-010
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    by Jose Rodriguez

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping in the fight against the pandemic

