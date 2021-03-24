MEDCoE Soldiers assist BAMC administering COVID-19 vaccines

Photo By Jose Rodriguez | 68C Practical Nursing Specialist student Pfc. Renecia Miller-Clark, assigned to the...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | 68C Practical Nursing Specialist student Pfc. Renecia Miller-Clark, assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, 32nd Medical Brigade, MEDCoE, is assisting the Brooke Army Medical Center by administering the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient. Along with other 68C nursing students, Pfc. Miller-Clark completed Phase 1 of her Advanced Individual Training and is assisting BAMC while awaiting to complete Phase II of her training at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, TX. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX - U.S. army Medical Center of Excellence (MEDCoE) Soldiers are assisting the Brooke Army Medical Center in administering COVID-19 vaccines. BAMC has begun booking appointments for high-risk beneficiaries ages 16 to 64. BAMC is now administering the vaccine to high-risk beneficiaries ages 16-64 and beneficiaries 65 and older, Phase 1a and 1b military and civilian personnel (DoD healthcare, national security and frontline essential personnel) at its vaccination site on Fort Sam Houston (main post) Joint Base San Antonio in the Training Support Center, Building 4110, 2536 Garden Avenue - up the road from the Jennifer Moreno Clinic. BAMC repurposed this site to offer beneficiaries better vaccine access and safety.



68C Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Practical Nursing Specialist student assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, 32nd Medical Brigade, along with MEDCoE Headquarters Support Company cadre, are assisting BAMC in this effort. This is a win-win for beneficiaries and Fort Sam Houston by helping to expand vaccine capability while also leveraging Army Medicine assets in the fight against the pandemic. For the 68C Nursing Specialist that have completed Phase I of their AIT, assisting BAMC lets them utilize learned skills while they await to complete Phase II of their training at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center, Fort Bliss, TX.



The efforts of the U.S. Army and Department of Defense in administering COVID-19 vaccines along with the use of masks, hand washing, and maintaining social distancing are helping the federal government in acting swiftly and aggressively against the pandemic.



To schedule vaccine appointment beneficiaries can visit the TRICARE Online Patient Portal at https://www.tricareonline.com call 210-916-9900 or 1-800-443-2262, Option 8, Mondays through Fridays from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m CDT. Please keep in mind that hold times may be longer than usual and up to 15 minutes. For convenience, it’s recommended to use the TRICARE Online Patient Portal. Whether booking online or on the phone, high-risk beneficiaries will be asked to identify their medical condition for documentation purposes. They will not need to bring documentation to their appointment. The DoD uses CDC guidance to determine which conditions place people at increased risk for severe illness.



For patients outside of the TRICARE network COVID-19 vaccines are available at most hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and other vaccination locations. To find a location visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/reporting/vaccinefinder/about.html.