Pfc. Taegan Goldsby, a 68C Practical Nursing Specialist student assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, 32nd Medical Brigade, MEDCoE, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient. Pvt. Goldsby completed Phase 1 of his Advanced Individual Training and is assisting the Brooke Army Medical Center inoculating patients.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 17:25
|Photo ID:
|6569698
|VIRIN:
|210323-A-WK488-004
|Resolution:
|6794x4529
|Size:
|11.51 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping in the fight against the pandemic
