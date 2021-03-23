MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war

68C Practical Nursing Specialist student Pfc. Renecia Miller-Clark, assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, 32nd Medical Brigade, MEDCoE, is assisting the Brooke Army Medical Center by administing the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient. Along with other 68C nursing students, Pfc. Miller-Clark completed Phase 1 of her Advanced Individual Training and is assisting BAMC while awaiting to complete Phase II of her training at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center at Fort Bliss, TX.

