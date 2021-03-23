Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war [Image 2 of 8]

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Pvt. Phoebe Cooper, a 68C Practical Nursing Specialist student assigned to the 264th Medical Battalion, 32nd Medical Brigade, MEDCoE, administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a patient. Pvt. Cooper completed Phase 1 of her Advanced Individual Training and is assisting the Brooke Army Medical Center inoculating patients.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 17:25
    Photo ID: 6569696
    VIRIN: 210323-A-WK488-013
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.31 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war
    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping to win the pandemic war

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MEDCoE Soldiers administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping in the fight against the pandemic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Army Medicine
    MEDCoE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT