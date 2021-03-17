JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS - U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Arant, 757th Expeditionary Railway Center student, poses for a photo at a rail yard at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 17, 2021. Throughout its history, the Army effectively used rail in numerous wars—even during Operation Desert Storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6569546
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-ZF730-0353
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving
