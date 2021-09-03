Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS - A locomotive rolls down the tracks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 9, 2021.The U.S. Army railway mission stretches back to the Civil War, and is considered to be the most effective and efficient way to transport massive amounts of personnel and equipment on land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:54
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving
    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving
    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving
    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

    TAGS

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Locomotive
    80th Training Command
    US Army Transportation Corps
    US Army Transportation School
    757th Expeditionary Railway Center

