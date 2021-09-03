JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS - A locomotive rolls down the tracks at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 9, 2021.The U.S. Army railway mission stretches back to the Civil War, and is considered to be the most effective and efficient way to transport massive amounts of personnel and equipment on land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2021 Date Posted: 03.24.2021 15:54 Photo ID: 6569543 VIRIN: 210309-F-ZF730-0174 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.12 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.