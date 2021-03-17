Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving [Image 2 of 4]

    No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Joseph Magbanua 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adesina Kohl, 757th Expeditionary Railway Center instructor, instructs students on railway operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 17, 2021. Army railway advisors conduct a host of tasks, including but not limited to car coupling and uncoupling operations, sending and receiving signals, executing orders from signal towers, switches, and other personnel, and assuring the safe hauling of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

    This work, No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

