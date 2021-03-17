No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Adesina Kohl, 757th Expeditionary Railway Center instructor, instructs students on railway operations at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 17, 2021. Army railway advisors conduct a host of tasks, including but not limited to car coupling and uncoupling operations, sending and receiving signals, executing orders from signal towers, switches, and other personnel, and assuring the safe hauling of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

