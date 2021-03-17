JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS - Students and an instructor assigned to the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center inspect a train engine during a class for future railway advisors at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 17, 2021. Soldiers who are transitioning into the reserve and express interest in becoming railway advisors are encouraged to speak to their retentions non-commissioned officers or an Army recruiter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2021 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6569545
|VIRIN:
|210317-F-ZF730-0313
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Joshua Joseph Magbanua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving
LEAVE A COMMENT