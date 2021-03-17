No train, no gain: U.S. Army keeps the freight moving

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS - Students and an instructor assigned to the 757th Expeditionary Railway Center inspect a train engine during a class for future railway advisors at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, March 17, 2021. Soldiers who are transitioning into the reserve and express interest in becoming railway advisors are encouraged to speak to their retentions non-commissioned officers or an Army recruiter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Magbanua)

