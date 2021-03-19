Senior Airman Patrick Scollon, independent duty medical technician, and Tech. Sgt. Tara Zamora, chief of flight medicine, both assigned to the 27th Special Operations Medical Group, fill syringes with Moderna COVID-19 vaccines during a vaccine distribution event at the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Medical personnel of the 27 SOMDG hold regular vaccine distribution events, enhancing the safety and welfare of service members, families, and adjacent communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 18:30 Photo ID: 6568290 VIRIN: 210319-F-YW474-0024 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 37.41 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.