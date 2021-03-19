Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Airmen from the 27th Special Operations Medical Group vaccinate service and family members during a vaccination distribution event at the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 27 SOMDG is committed to not only protecting the family members but also active duty medical readiness required for executing specialized airpower around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 18:29 Resolution: 7385x4154 Size: 22.16 MB Location: NM, US