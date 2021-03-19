Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 4 of 7]

    Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Brennon Ball, 27th Special Operations Medical Group medical technician, fills syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine station during a COVID-19 vaccine distribution event at the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Ball and other Airmen from the 27 SOMDG hold regular vaccine events in support of the Air Force’s phased vaccine distribution driven by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

