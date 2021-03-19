Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

Airman 1st Class Daniel Quiton assigned to the 27th Special Operations Medical Group, administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a civilian during a vaccine distribution event at the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. Quiton and other Airmen from the 27 SOMDG hold regular vaccine events in support of the Air Force’s phased vaccine distribution driven by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

