    Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 7]

    Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

    UNITED STATES

    03.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing display their motivation for voluntarily receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine distribution event in the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 27 SOW’s participation in Operation Warp Speed supports the nation’s effort to ensure that safe and effective medical products are quickly provided to the American people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

