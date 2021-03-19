Airmen assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing display their motivation for voluntarily receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccine distribution event in the base theater March 19, 2021, at Cannon Air Force Base, N.M. The 27 SOW’s participation in Operation Warp Speed supports the nation’s effort to ensure that safe and effective medical products are quickly provided to the American people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Peter Reft)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 18:29 Photo ID: 6568286 VIRIN: 210319-F-YW474-0032 Resolution: 6209x3493 Size: 21.55 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cannon Airmen and family members receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Peter Reft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.