Adrienne LeBlanc a Neuroscience Specialist with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals eats at the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division dining facility during an MWR event on March 22, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Rick Ware Racing crew members travel to different cities each year speaking and interacting with Soldiers across the world as a special thank you for their service.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devron Bost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6568013 VIRIN: 210323-A-BT735-006 Resolution: 5338x4000 Size: 1.31 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.