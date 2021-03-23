Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit

Spc. Edwards Combs an Infantryman with the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, and Matt Hendrics a Social Media and Marketing representative for the Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series change a tire during an MWR event on March 22, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Hendrics and Combs were able to swap out tires in under six seconds.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devron Bost)

