Sgt. Joseph Hughes(left) an Infantryman with the 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, applies face paint alongside Adrienne LeBlanc a Neuroscience Specialist with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals to Tamarcus Morgan an employee of Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series, during an MWR event March 22, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The Rick Ware Racing crew members explore different cities each year speaking and interacting with Soldiers across the world as a special thank you for their service.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devron Bost)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:31 Photo ID: 6567995 VIRIN: 210323-A-BT735-002 Resolution: 5243x3542 Size: 1.24 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.