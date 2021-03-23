Jacob Courage a Mechanic for the Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series climbs inside a NASCAR during an MWR event on March 22, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Spartan family and friends had the chance to meet drivers, watch a Pit Crew Demo, and take pictures with cars.
(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devron Bost)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 16:31
|Photo ID:
|6568010
|VIRIN:
|210323-A-BT735-005
|Resolution:
|5264x4000
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
