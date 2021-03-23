Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit [Image 4 of 6]

    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Spc. Devron Bost 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Garrett Smithley a driver for the Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series signs his autograph for a fan during an MWR event on March 22, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Spartan family and friends had the chance to meet drivers, watch a Pit Crew Demo, and take pictures with cars.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devron Bost)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 16:31
    Photo ID: 6568008
    VIRIN: 210323-A-BT735-004
    Resolution: 4759x3772
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Devron Bost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit
    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit
    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit
    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit
    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit
    Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #NASCAR #Fort Stewart #2ABCT #3ID #MWR #News #KnowYourMil #PeopleFirst

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT