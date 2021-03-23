Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Visit

Garrett Smithley a driver for the Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series signs his autograph for a fan during an MWR event on March 22, 2021 at Fort Stewart, Georgia. Spartan family and friends had the chance to meet drivers, watch a Pit Crew Demo, and take pictures with cars.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devron Bost)

Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US