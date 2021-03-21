Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 5 of 5]

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    ITALY

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Robert (Bob) O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, poses for his military photo. In January 1944, O’Neil completed pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group, 100th Fighter Squadron, and escorted large bombers during missions. After promoting to 1st Lt., O’Neil was executing an escort run in a P-51 Mustang when a German aircraft shot him down into a tree in France. On his way back to his unit in Italy he helped destroy German vehicles. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 03:35
    Photo ID: 6567006
    VIRIN: 210321-F-ZR251-1013
    Resolution: 182x222
    Size: 15.96 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O&rsquo;Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    tribute
    History
    WWII
    commemorate
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT