Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

U.S. Army Air Corps 2nd Lt. Robert (Bob) O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, poses for his military photo. In January 1944, O’Neil completed pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group, 100th Fighter Squadron, and escorted large bombers during missions. After promoting to 1st Lt., O’Neil was executing an escort run in a P-51 Mustang when a German aircraft shot him down into a tree in France. On his way back to his unit in Italy he helped destroy German vehicles. (Courtesy Photo)

