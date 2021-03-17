Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

A tribute to commemorate U.S. Army Air Corps 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, is displayed on a wall in the Airman Leadership School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17, 2021. In 1944, O’Neil completed pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and was assigned to the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group to escort large bombers during missions. O’Neil passed away from cancer in 2002 at the age of 80, more than 57 years after the end of WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

