Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 3 of 5]

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A tribute to commemorate U.S. Army Air Corps 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, is displayed on a wall in the Airman Leadership School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17, 2021. In 1944, O’Neil completed pilot training at Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama and was assigned to the 100th Fighter Squadron, 332nd Fighter Group to escort large bombers during missions. O’Neil passed away from cancer in 2002 at the age of 80, more than 57 years after the end of WWII. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 03:35
    Photo ID: 6567004
    VIRIN: 210317-F-ZR251-1003
    Resolution: 7104x3552
    Size: 6.22 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O&rsquo;Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    tribute
    History
    WWII
    commemorate
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT