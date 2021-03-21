Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

Robert (Bob) O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, relaxes on a couch in a home. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the Army Air Corps and they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II. O’Neil passed away from cancer in 2002 at the age of 80, more than 57 years after the end of WWII. (Courtesy Photo)

