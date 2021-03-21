Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 2 of 5]

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    ITALY

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Robert (Bob) O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, relaxes on a couch in a home. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the Army Air Corps and they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II. O’Neil passed away from cancer in 2002 at the age of 80, more than 57 years after the end of WWII. (Courtesy Photo)

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    tribute
    History
    WWII
    commemorate
    31 FW

