Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 4 of 5]

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Tuskegee Airman tribute is painted on a wall to honor all that the Tuskegee Airmen have achieved and highlight the challenges they faced in the Airman Leadership School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17, 2021. Staff Sgt. Bridget Hoffman, 31st Maintenance Group weapons system coordinator, and Airman 1st Class Logan Cindrich, 31st MUNs weapons back shop member, sketched and painted the wall, finishing it Feb. 19, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.23.2021 03:35
    Photo ID: 6567005
    VIRIN: 210317-F-ZR251-1009
    Resolution: 6790x5432
    Size: 10 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman
    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O&rsquo;Neil, Tuskegee Airman

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    tribute
    History
    WWII
    commemorate
    31 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT