Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

A Tuskegee Airman tribute is painted on a wall to honor all that the Tuskegee Airmen have achieved and highlight the challenges they faced in the Airman Leadership School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 17, 2021. Staff Sgt. Bridget Hoffman, 31st Maintenance Group weapons system coordinator, and Airman 1st Class Logan Cindrich, 31st MUNs weapons back shop member, sketched and painted the wall, finishing it Feb. 19, 2021. The Tuskegee Airmen were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brooke Moeder)

