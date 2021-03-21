Breaking Down Barriers: 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman

The tree that U.S. Army Air Corps 1st Lt. Robert O’Neil, Tuskegee Airman World War II fighter pilot, bailed into when German aircraft shot his plane down, is shown in France. O’Neil was executing an escort run in a P-51 Mustang when the aircraft shot him down. As he made his way back to his unit in Italy, O’Neil helped destroy German trains and trucks. (Courtesy Photo)

