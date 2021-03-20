Ashland Live Fire With A Purpose

210320-N-UM706-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2021) The Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires a rolling airframe missile (RAM) during a live fire exercise. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 00:02
|Photo ID:
|6566939
|VIRIN:
|210320-N-UM706-2001
|Resolution:
|2434x1364
|Size:
|328.84 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
