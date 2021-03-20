Ashland Live Fire With A Purpose

210320-N-UM706-2001 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 20, 2021) The Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires a rolling airframe missile (RAM) during a live fire exercise. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

