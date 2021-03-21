Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ashland Training Exercise [Image 7 of 8]

    Ashland Training Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Madysson Ritter 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    210321-N-UM706-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Frantz, from Sayre, Penn., mans a .50-caliber machine gun during a fast attack craft training exercise. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
