210321-N-UM706-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Frantz, from Sayre, Penn., mans a .50-caliber machine gun during a fast attack craft training exercise. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 00:02
|Photo ID:
|6566931
|VIRIN:
|210321-N-UM706-1032
|Resolution:
|4881x3254
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ashland Training Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Madysson Ritter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
