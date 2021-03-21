Ashland Training Exercise

210321-N-UM706-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 21, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Matthew Frantz, from Sayre, Penn., mans a .50-caliber machine gun during a fast attack craft training exercise. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

