Ashland Small Arms Gun Shoot

210322-N-UM706-1222 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2021) Operations Specialist 3rd Class Sierra Juliano, from Circle, Mont., fires an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

