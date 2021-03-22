Ashland Small Arms Gun Shoot

210322-N-UM706-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Wenk, from Daytona Beach, Fla., fires an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2021 00:02
|Photo ID:
|6566924
|VIRIN:
|210322-N-UM706-1078
|Resolution:
|4053x2702
|Size:
|1.62 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
