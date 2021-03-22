210322-N-UM706-1078 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Kenneth Wenk, from Daytona Beach, Fla., fires an M9 pistol during a small arms gun shoot aboard the Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48). Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 00:02 Photo ID: 6566924 VIRIN: 210322-N-UM706-1078 Resolution: 4053x2702 Size: 1.62 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashland Small Arms Gun Shoot [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.