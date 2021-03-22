210322-N-UM706-2276 PHILIPPINE SEA (March 22, 2021) The Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland (LSD 48) fires the MK 15 Phalanx close-in weapon system. Ashland is temporarily assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Madysson Anne Ritter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.22.2021 Date Posted: 03.23.2021 00:02 Photo ID: 6566925 VIRIN: 210322-N-UM706-2276 Resolution: 2455x1637 Size: 495.99 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ashland Live Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.