LRS highlight

A 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen drives a K-Loader trailer toward a KC-135 Stratotanker in preparation for cargo training with boom operators on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. Fairchild AFB’s mission set goes beyond air refueling, cargo shipments and aeromedical evacuation are other key players in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

