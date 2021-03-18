Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airmen drives a K-Loader trailer toward a KC-135 Stratotanker in preparation for cargo training with boom operators on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. Fairchild AFB’s mission set goes beyond air refueling, cargo shipments and aeromedical evacuation are other key players in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6566725
    VIRIN: 210318-F-JR816-1464
    Resolution: 6915x4577
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, LRS highlight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

