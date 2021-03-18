A 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman ratchet straps a pallet to the back of a semi on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. LRS Airmen are in charge of loading and off-loading pallets of cargo for transportation to and from locations whether via air or ground transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23 Photo ID: 6566721 VIRIN: 210318-F-JR816-1164 Resolution: 6921x4506 Size: 2.23 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS Highlight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.