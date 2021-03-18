LRS highlight

A 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman ratchet straps a pallet to the back of a semi on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. LRS Airmen are in charge of loading and off-loading pallets of cargo for transportation to and from locations whether via air or ground transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
