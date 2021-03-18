Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron Airman ratchet straps a pallet to the back of a semi on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. LRS Airmen are in charge of loading and off-loading pallets of cargo for transportation to and from locations whether via air or ground transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6566721
    VIRIN: 210318-F-JR816-1164
    Resolution: 6921x4506
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS Highlight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

