Airmen from the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron strap cargo to a semi-trailer for transportation on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. Fairchild AFB’s mission set goes beyond air refueling, cargo shipments and aeromedical evacuation are other key players in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.18.2021 Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23 Photo ID: 6566722 VIRIN: 210318-F-JR816-1286 Resolution: 4830x8256 Size: 3.02 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRS highlight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.