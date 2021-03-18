LRS highlight

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron strap cargo to a semi-trailer for transportation on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. Fairchild AFB’s mission set goes beyond air refueling, cargo shipments and aeromedical evacuation are other key players in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    LRS
    Electric Car
    Charging

