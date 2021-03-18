LRS highlight

Airmen from the 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron strap cargo to a semi-trailer for transportation on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. Fairchild AFB’s mission set goes beyond air refueling, cargo shipments and aeromedical evacuation are other key players in the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
