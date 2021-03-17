Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRS highlight week [Image 1 of 6]

    LRS highlight week

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2021

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Jacob Doss, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator plugs in a hybrid vehicle on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2019. The ground transportation flight takes care of all government vehicles on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6566720
    VIRIN: 210317-F-JR816-1004
    Resolution: 7435x4848
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS highlight week [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Electric Car
    Charging

