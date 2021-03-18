Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    LRS highlight [Image 5 of 6]

    LRS highlight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Douglas Doggett, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron packaging and crating NCO-in charge packages a crate for shipment on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. LRS Airmen are in charge of loading and off-loading pallets of cargo for transportation to and from locations whether via air or ground transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.22.2021 19:23
    Photo ID: 6566724
    VIRIN: 210318-F-JR816-1377
    Resolution: 7553x5067
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRS highlight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRS highlight week
    LRS Highlight
    LRS highlight
    LRS highlight
    LRS highlight
    LRS highlight

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT