Staff Sgt. Douglas Doggett, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron packaging and crating NCO-in charge packages a crate for shipment on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, March 18, 2021. LRS Airmen are in charge of loading and off-loading pallets of cargo for transportation to and from locations whether via air or ground transportation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)
|Date Taken:
|03.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2021 19:23
|Photo ID:
|6566724
|VIRIN:
|210318-F-JR816-1377
|Resolution:
|7553x5067
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, LRS highlight [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT