    Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 9 of 9]

    Maintainers keep jets ready, flying

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Ashley Mounts, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, descends from an F-16 Fighting Falcon after an engine run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. Crew chiefs inspect, service, clean, and fix aircraft to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6565369
    VIRIN: 210321-F-BZ793-1503
    Resolution: 7032x4693
    Size: 5.21 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    crew chief
    weapons
    maintainers

