Senior Airman Jerome Fernandez, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons crew member, loads munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
|03.21.2021
|03.21.2021 20:38
|6565362
|210321-F-BZ793-1186
|5847x3902
|4.86 MB
|KR
|2
|0
This work, Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
