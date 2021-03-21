Maintainers keep jets ready, flying

Senior Airman Jerome Fernandez, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons crew member, loads munitions on an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. The F-16 is a compact, multi-role fighter aircraft that is highly maneuverable in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

