Equipment sits on a tool cart at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. Maintainers work 24-hour operations to keep F-16 Fighting Falcons mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2021 20:38
|Photo ID:
|6565363
|VIRIN:
|210321-F-BZ793-1207
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|6.03 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT