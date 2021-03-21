Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 3 of 9]

    Maintainers keep jets ready, flying

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Equipment sits on a tool cart at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. Maintainers work 24-hour operations to keep F-16 Fighting Falcons mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6565363
    VIRIN: 210321-F-BZ793-1207
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 6.03 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    weapons
    maintainers

