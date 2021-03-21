Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 1 of 9]

    Maintainers keep jets ready, flying

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.21.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Jose Luna, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons crew member, looks inside a tool cart at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. Maintainers work 24-hour operations to keep F-16 Fighting Falcons mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2021
    Date Posted: 03.21.2021 20:38
    Photo ID: 6565361
    VIRIN: 210321-F-BZ793-1082
    Resolution: 5702x3805
    Size: 4.54 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers keep jets ready, flying [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

