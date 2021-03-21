Maintainers keep jets ready, flying

Staff Sgt. Ashley Mounts, 8th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief, tacks a panel on an F-16 Fighting Falcon for an engine run at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 21, 2021. Crew chiefs inspect, service, clean, and fix aircraft to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzie Plotnikov)

