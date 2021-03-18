Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident

An Aircrew member assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron briefs members of the German Air Force on the F-15E Strike Eagle during Baltic Trident at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

