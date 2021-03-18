Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident [Image 1 of 11]

    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident

    ESTONIA

    03.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Manuel Navarro, 748th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs members of the German Air Force on the F-15C Eagle during Baltic Trident at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. Training with our joint and combined allies and partners increases our lethality and enhances interoperability, allowing our forces to counter military aggression and coercion by sharing responsibilities for common defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 13:54
    Photo ID: 6564831
    VIRIN: 210318-F-PW483-0001
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16 MB
    Location: EE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident
    Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    ACE

    48th Fighter Wing

    Agile Combat Employment

    Baltic Trident

    TAGS

    USAFE
    ACE
    48th Fighter Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    Baltic Trident

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT