Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident

Airmen assigned to the 48th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron brief German Air Force members on the F-15C Eagle during Baltic Trident at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. United States forces in Europe remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

