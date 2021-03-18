Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident

An aircrew member from the German Air Force takes a tour of an F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron during Baltic Trident at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. United States forces in Europe remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessi Monte)

