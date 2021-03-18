Touring the Eagles and Typhoons during Baltic Trident

Aircrew and Airmen assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing are given a tour of the Eurofighter Typhoon by members of the German Air Force during Baltic Trident at Ämari Air Base, Estonia, March 17, 2021. United States forces in Europe remain committed to collective defense and cooperative security alongside European allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Captain Marie Ortiz)
|03.18.2021
|03.20.2021 13:54
|6564833
|210318-F-PW483-0012
|6000x4000
|6.8 MB
|Location:
|EE
|2
|0
