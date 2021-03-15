Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) receive a COVID-19 vaccine briefing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The 380th AEW held a vaccine drive to properly distribute the vaccines throughout the base population and answer questions about the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
This work, Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines
