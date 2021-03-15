Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) receive a COVID-19 vaccine briefing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The 380th AEW held a vaccine drive to properly distribute the vaccines throughout the base population and answer questions about the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

