    Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 6 of 7]

    Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing (AEW) receive a COVID-19 vaccine briefing at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The 380th AEW held a vaccine drive to properly distribute the vaccines throughout the base population and answer questions about the vaccine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.20.2021 07:03
    Photo ID: 6564688
    VIRIN: 210315-F-NW306-1164
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    380AEW
    COVID19
    380EMDG
    Johnson&Johnson

