U.S. Airmen unload COVID-19 vaccines from a C-130 Hercules at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. Approximately 1,300 vaccines were sent to the base, ready to distribute amongst service members and Department of Defense contractors in country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.20.2021 07:03 Photo ID: 6564683 VIRIN: 210315-F-NW306-1006 Resolution: 5300x3526 Size: 4.64 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.