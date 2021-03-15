U.S. Airmen unload COVID-19 vaccines from a C-130 Hercules at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. Approximately 1,300 vaccines were sent to the base, ready to distribute amongst service members and Department of Defense contractors in country. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)
Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines
