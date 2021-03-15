Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Delacey, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group Medical Operations Flight chief, prepares a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The 380th Air Expeditionary Wing received approximately 1,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to distribute to Department of Defense members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

