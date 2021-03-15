Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenisha Lane, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral-vector single-dose approved under the emergency use authorization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

