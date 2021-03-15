Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 3 of 7]

    Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda Loera 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenisha Lane, 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron patrolman, receives the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a viral-vector single-dose approved under the emergency use authorization. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

    This work, Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Miranda Loera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

