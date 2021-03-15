Al Dhafra medics receive, distribute first large batch of COVID-19 vaccines

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Justin Everett, 380th Expeditionary Medical Group (EMDG) NCO in charge of medical material, loads COVID-19 vaccines onto a truck to be transported to the 380th EMDG at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, March 15, 2021. The 380th EMDG received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a viral vector vaccine approved under Emergency Use Authorization by the Food and Drug Administration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Miranda A. Loera)

